Abstract

Introduction Falls from beds (FFBs) among outpatient elderly individuals are a prevalent issue, particularly for those aged 65 and above. This presents a notable health challenge with consequences that extend beyond personal well-being, placing a considerable strain on healthcare systems. Fall-related injuries often result in reduced independence, increased morbidity, and, in severe instances, fatalities. It is crucial to address these outpatient falls to safeguard the health and independence of the elderly population.



METHODS This review presents data sourced from a trauma registry covering admissions from March 31, 2016, to December 27, 2021, at Desert Regional Medical Center, a Level 1 Trauma Center in Palm Springs, USA. Over this period, 3,148 patients sought emergency care following falls. The study specifically investigates cases following FFBs, revealing 164 admissions out of the total. Furthermore, it contrasts patient demographics, injury types, and outcomes with existing literature.



RESULTS This retrospective analysis found that, among the 164 patients admitted to the emergency department over a five-year and eight-month period due to FFBs, 143 were classified as elderly, aged 65 and above. The mean age of those admitted was 76, whereas those not admitted had a mean age of 71. A significant majority, 87%, were hospitalized; within this group, 16% required intensive care. Surgical intervention was necessary for 27 individuals, and there were three fatalities. Soft tissue hematomas were the most common injuries, representing 24% of injuries at admission, closely followed by upper extremity fractures at 21%. Over half of these patients could not return home post-hospitalization, with 41% being transferred to skilled nursing facilities (SNF).



CONCLUSIONS As the aging population in the United States continues to grow, the incidence of falls is on the rise, resulting in injuries like fractures and head trauma. The objectives of this review are to provide an overview of the current literature on FFBs, as well as to emphasize the significant impact of such injuries on the elderly population. Additionally, it includes an analysis of a dataset detailing injuries resulting from bed-related falls, offering a comparison to existing research.

Language: en