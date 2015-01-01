Abstract

The issue of alcohol use disorder (AUD) has received significant attention, with a primary focus on individuals directly afflicted by the disorder. This extensive focus, while necessary, often overlooks the profound impact that AUD has on the family unit, particularly on spouses who play a crucial role in the dynamics of coping and recovery. However, the psychosocial and emotional challenges encountered by wives of those with AUD have been largely neglected in both research and therapeutic interventions. This oversight not only minimizes their suffering but also overlooks their potential contribution to the recovery process, underscoring the need for a more inclusive approach to understanding and addressing AUD. Building upon this foundation, the current study delves into the less explored terrain of the psychosocial and emotional ramifications borne by wives of individuals suffering from AUD. By highlighting the pivotal role that these women fulfil in family dynamics, it seeks to shed light on the transformative effects of their engagement in support groups, aiming to demonstrate how these networks promote resilience, empowerment, and healing for both the women and their families, thus offering a more comprehensive perspective on AUD's impact on society. Employing a qualitative narrative research design, the study utilized purposive sampling to select 36 participants from the northern, southern, and central regions of Kerala, India. Data collection was conducted through in-depth interviews using a semi-structured interview guide. The interviews, conducted initially in the local language, were transcribed into English and analyzed using the constant comparative method, ensuring that ethical considerations were upheld throughout the research process. The results of the study illuminate the multifaceted challenges faced by wives of individuals with AUD, including financial burdens, domestic violence, marital discord, and psychosocial issues. Notably, the participants reported a significant positive shift in their lives following their involvement in support groups, experiencing enhanced mental peace and tranquillity. This transformation enabled some participants to resume their education, engage with the community as role models and leaders, and reconstruct their lives. Most participants viewed their support group participation as a pivotal moment of hope restoration in their lives. The study reveals the necessity for integrating culturally sensitive support mechanisms into rehabilitation programs for families affected by AUD, advocating for broader adoption of support groups that cater to the specific sociocultural dynamics of affected communities.

