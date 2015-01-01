|
Sicard V, O'Kane K, Brown O, Butterfield L, Kardish R, Choi E, Healey K, Silverberg N, Smith AM, Goldfield G, Saab BJ, Gray C, Goulet K, Anderson P, MacKie C, Roth S, Osmond M, Zemek R, Cairncross M, Ledoux AA. Digit. Health 2024; 10: e20552076241248296.
BACKGROUND: The ability to cope with concussion symptoms and manage stress is an important determinant of risk for prolonged symptoms.
OBJECTIVE: This open-label mixed-methods pilot study assessed the acceptability and credibility of a mindfulness-based intervention delivered through a digital therapeutic (DTx; therapeutic smartphone app) for pediatric concussion.
METHODS: Participants aged 12 to 18 years were recruited from an emergency department within 48 hours of a concussion (acute cohort) or from a tertiary care clinic at least 1-month post-concussion (persisting symptoms cohort). Participants completed a novel 4-week mindfulness-based intervention, for 10 to 15 minutes/day, at a minimum of 4 days/week. At 2 weeks, participants completed a credibility and expectancy questionnaire. At 4 weeks, participants completed questionnaires assessing satisfaction, usability and working alliance, as well as a semi-structured phone interview.
RESULTS: Ten participants completed the study outcomes (7 acute; 3 persisting symptoms). The intervention was perceived as credible (median/max possible = 6.50/9.00 [6.83,8.75]) and DTx was usable (median/max possible = 70.00/100.00 [55.00,82.50]). Participants rated their satisfaction with the DTx (median/max possible = 27.00/32.00 [24.50,29.50]) and the working alliance with the digital mindfulness guides (median/max possible = 3.92/5.00 [3.38-4.33]) as high. Four themes were identified from the qualitative data: (a) positive attributes; (b) negative attributes; (c) ideas for modifications; and (d) technical issues.
CONCLUSION: Results show modifications to the DTx, instructions and mindfulness intervention, and potential ways to increase adherence by leveraging positive attributes. A randomized control trial will assess the effectiveness of the DTx MBI to decrease the risk of persisting symptoms and reduce the symptom burden following pediatric concussion.
