Abstract

BACKGROUND: The ability to cope with concussion symptoms and manage stress is an important determinant of risk for prolonged symptoms.



OBJECTIVE: This open-label mixed-methods pilot study assessed the acceptability and credibility of a mindfulness-based intervention delivered through a digital therapeutic (DTx; therapeutic smartphone app) for pediatric concussion.



METHODS: Participants aged 12 to 18 years were recruited from an emergency department within 48 hours of a concussion (acute cohort) or from a tertiary care clinic at least 1-month post-concussion (persisting symptoms cohort). Participants completed a novel 4-week mindfulness-based intervention, for 10 to 15 minutes/day, at a minimum of 4 days/week. At 2 weeks, participants completed a credibility and expectancy questionnaire. At 4 weeks, participants completed questionnaires assessing satisfaction, usability and working alliance, as well as a semi-structured phone interview.



RESULTS: Ten participants completed the study outcomes (7 acute; 3 persisting symptoms). The intervention was perceived as credible (median/max possible = 6.50/9.00 [6.83,8.75]) and DTx was usable (median/max possible = 70.00/100.00 [55.00,82.50]). Participants rated their satisfaction with the DTx (median/max possible = 27.00/32.00 [24.50,29.50]) and the working alliance with the digital mindfulness guides (median/max possible = 3.92/5.00 [3.38-4.33]) as high. Four themes were identified from the qualitative data: (a) positive attributes; (b) negative attributes; (c) ideas for modifications; and (d) technical issues.



CONCLUSION: Results show modifications to the DTx, instructions and mindfulness intervention, and potential ways to increase adherence by leveraging positive attributes. A randomized control trial will assess the effectiveness of the DTx MBI to decrease the risk of persisting symptoms and reduce the symptom burden following pediatric concussion.

