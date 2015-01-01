Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine factors predicting emergency preparedness (EP) behaviors among Hawaii parents.



METHODS: A cross-sectional online survey of parents of children (age 0-12 years) living in Honolulu, Hawaii in March 2023 examined associations with 1) having an EP kit (supplies for use during emergencies) and 2) having a family emergency plan (what to do, where to go, how to communicate during emergencies) with demographics/household characteristics and theoretical constructs of the Health Belief Model. A multivariable regression model obtained odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Participants (N=278) were mainly female (84%), college-educated (68%), and were similar in diverse racial/ethnic composure (White, 13.3%) to the overall Honolulu County. Logistic regression determined participants with lower perceived susceptibility to disasters, greater time barriers, and those who needed help to prepare for emergencies were less likely to have an EP kit. Among participants without an EP kit, a website able to create personalized instructions for household EP would be useful. Participants who needed help to prepare for emergencies were less likely to have a family emergency plan.



CONCLUSION: Future interventions should focus on evidence-based strategies that improve self-efficacy associated with developing EP kits and family emergency plans.

