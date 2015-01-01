SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Xing J, Kuo F. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1393876.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1393876

PMID

38699457

PMCID

PMC11063313

Abstract

PURPOSE: This study used questionnaire survey to explore the influence of cyber-ostracism on the aggressive behavior of college students. Specifically, this study explored the mediation role of the basic psychological needs satisfaction, and explored the moderating role of self-integrity.

METHOD: An online questionnaire was designed through a questionnaire website, which was linked and transferred to college students nationwide. 377 valid questionnaires were obtained after excluding invalid questionnaires.

RESULTS: Cyber-ostracism had a significant positive predictive effect on the basic psychological needs satisfaction; Basic psychological needs satisfaction play a mediation role between cyber-ostracism and aggression. Self-integrity moderates the association between basic psychological needs and aggression.


Language: en

Keywords

a moderated mediation model; aggressive behavior; basic psychological needs; cyber-ostracism; self-integrity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print