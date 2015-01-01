|
Xing J, Kuo F. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1393876.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
38699457
PURPOSE: This study used questionnaire survey to explore the influence of cyber-ostracism on the aggressive behavior of college students. Specifically, this study explored the mediation role of the basic psychological needs satisfaction, and explored the moderating role of self-integrity.
a moderated mediation model; aggressive behavior; basic psychological needs; cyber-ostracism; self-integrity