Shi L, Wang B, Wu Q, Yang J, Wang L, Wan D, Wang Y, Feng Z, Zhang W, Li L, Wang W, Chen J, Ai X, Zheng J, Zhang Z, He M. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1349753.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
38699425
BACKGROUND: An increase in Heatstroke cases occurred in southwest China in 2022 due to factors like global warming, abnormal temperature rise, insufficient power supply, and other contributing factors. This resulted in a notable rise in Heatstroke patients experiencing varying degrees of organ dysfunction. This descriptive study aims to analyze the epidemiology and clinical outcomes of Heatstroke patients in the ICU, providing support for standardized diagnosis and treatment, ultimately enhancing the prognosis of Heatstroke.
Language: en
*Heat Stroke/epidemiology/mortality; *Intensive Care Units/statistics & numerical data; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; China/epidemiology; clinical characteristics; descriptive study; epidemiological patterns; Female; heatstroke; Humans; intensive care units; Male; Middle Aged; multicenter; patient outcomes; retrospective; Retrospective Studies; Risk Factors