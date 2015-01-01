Abstract

Although many states in the U.S. restricted indoor social gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Fall of 2020, college students' large social gatherings still caused many cluster infections. The present study aimed to explore whether perceived injunctive norms negatively influence behavioral intentions through perceived freedom threat and anger and to probe the ways that different political party affiliations interact with the normative effects. Undergraduate students were recruited to participate in an online survey (n = 170). Counter to predictions, perceived injunctive norms positively influenced Republican participants' behavioral intentions through perceived freedom threat and anger. They reported lower perceived freedom threat as perceived injunctive norms increased, whereas Democrat participants reported higher perceived freedom threat as perceived injunctive norms increased. The findings suggested that injunctive social norms campaigns would be more effective for Republican students to promote COVID-19 preventive behaviors as contrasted with Democrat students.

