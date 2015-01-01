Abstract

In Level-3 autonomous driving, drivers are required to take over in an emergency upon receiving a request from an autonomous vehicle (AV). However, before the deadline for the takeover request expires, drivers are not considered fully responsible for the accident, which may make them hesitant to assume control and take on full liability before the time runs out. Therefore, to prevent problems caused by late takeover, it is important to know which factors influence a driver's willingness to take over in an emergency. To address this issue, we recruited 250 participants each for both video-based and text-based surveys to investigate the takeover decision in a dilemmatic situation that can endanger the driver, with the AV either sacrificing a group of pedestrians or the driver if the participants do not intervene. The results showed that 88.2% of respondents chose to take over when the AV intended to sacrifice the driver, while only 59.4% wanted to take over when the pedestrians would be sacrificed. Additionally, when the AV's chosen path matched the participant's intention, 77.4% chose to take over when the car intended to sacrifice the driver compared with only 34.3% when the pedestrians would be sacrificed. Furthermore, other factors such as sex, driving experience, and driving preferences partially influenced takeover decisions; however, they had a smaller effect than the situational context. Overall, our findings show that regardless of the driving intention of an AV, informing drivers that their safety is at risk can enhance their willingness to take over control of an AV in critical situations.

