Abstract

The search for greater popularity and acceptance by peers increases the use of social networks that may cause cyberbullying. The high number of adolescents who observe this phenomenon may help reduce the negative impact on the victims. Emotion regulation is an important predictor of adolescents' psychological adjustment and social competence to adopt a prosocial behavior. Bystanders of these incidents may misinterpret what they see, due to specific cyberbullying characteristics which may influence emotion regulation negatively. Studies about emotions and emotion regulations in bystanders are scarce. Therefore, this study aims to investigate the emotional reactions and emotional regulation strategies of bystanders while witnessing various cyberbullying scenarios (posting photographs, direct threats, offences to integrity, threats to share personal information), as well as to focus on different behavior, victim characteristics, aggressor traits, and spectator reactions. A convenience sample of 143 adolescents (from 12 to 17 years old) was used.



RESULTS showed that worry and sadness were the most expressed emotions in all scenarios (mainly for girls) and posting a photograph was considered more concerning for girls and boys both. To regulate emotions, participants used distraction (especially seven graders) and rumination strategies. Nonetheless, when posting a photo without permission, they all adopted prosocial behavior (boys and girls) because they considered it more serious. Seventh graders adopted less prosocial behavior than eighth graders. In short, girls were more prosocial than boys. Boys may have more difficulty in regulating emotions properly and it may contribute to not intervening. Also, younger adolescents may have experienced less emotional maturity. Therefore, developing programs based on socio-emotional skills, which increase awareness of the seriousness of cyberbullying, can teach youth how to deal with emotions in order to regulate them effectively, thus increasing emotional maturity.

Language: en