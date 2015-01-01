Abstract

Drug use and road traffic injuries (RTIs) are two major public health concerns worldwide. Approximately 1.3 million people die yearly due to RTIs, 93% of which occur in low- and middle-income countries.1 RTIs are projected to become the fifth leading cause of mortality globally by 2030, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), imposing a huge burden on economic, healthcare, and social systems.2 RTIs require substantial skilled human resources, health care systems, and socioeconomic and legal infrastructure and warrant preventive initiatives globally and nationally.



Among the various preventable causes of RTI-related morbidity and mortality, driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs is a crucial factor.1,3 Psychoactive drugs alter mental functioning, including delayed reaction time and information processing and reduced perceptual-motor co-ordination, motor performance, and attention.4-6 These effects may lead to impaired vehicular control, resulting in RTIs.



Driving under the influence of drugs (DRUID) is associated with high-risk behaviors like over-speeding, violating traffic rules, and increased lane-weaving, which endanger the life of not only the driver but also the passengers, other drivers, and pedestrians on the road.7,8 Potential effects that are unsafe for driving, like sedation, impaired concentration, and delayed reflexes, have also been observed with the use of prescription medications such as benzodiazepines, antidepressants, and antipsychotics. ...



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

