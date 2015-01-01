|
Citation
|
Samways B, Heslop P, Dowling S. Int. J. Dev. Disabil. 2024; 70(3): 382-396.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38699488
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Emotional distress has received less attention as an explanatory factor for self-injury in people with intellectual disabilities, with research and practice primarily focusing on biobehavioural factors. This systematic review examines the self-reported explanations for self-injury by people with mild or moderate intellectual disabilities, and discusses how the findings contrast with those from self-reported studies of people within the general population who self-harm.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intellectual disabilities; self-harm; self-injurious behaviour; self-injury; systematic review