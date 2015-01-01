SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Samways B, Heslop P, Dowling S. Int. J. Dev. Disabil. 2024; 70(3): 382-396.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/20473869.2022.2098665

38699488

PMC11062260

BACKGROUND: Emotional distress has received less attention as an explanatory factor for self-injury in people with intellectual disabilities, with research and practice primarily focusing on biobehavioural factors. This systematic review examines the self-reported explanations for self-injury by people with mild or moderate intellectual disabilities, and discusses how the findings contrast with those from self-reported studies of people within the general population who self-harm.

METHODS: Five databases (PsychINFO, IBSS, CINAHL, Web of Science and Medline) were systematically searched to find qualitative, empirical research since 2000 about self-reported reasons for self-injury.

RESULTS: Four studies were found which conducted research with people with intellectual disabilities. Three primary themes are discussed: relief from overwhelming emotions; trauma and loss; and difficulty in articulating emotions.

CONCLUSION: This review found a paucity of research asking people with intellectual disabilities about their own self-injury. However, the research available suggests that explanatory factors for self-injury typically reported in the general population should be considered for those with mild or moderate intellectual disabilities.


intellectual disabilities; self-harm; self-injurious behaviour; self-injury; systematic review

