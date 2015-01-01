Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Glasgow Coma Scale-Pupils (GCS-P) score has been suggested to better predict patient outcomes compared with GCS alone, while avoiding the need for more complex clinical models. This study aimed to compare the prognostic ability of GCS-P versus GCS in a national cohort of traumatic subdural hematoma (SDH) patients.



METHODS: Patient data were obtained from the National Trauma Data Bank (2017-2019). Inclusion criteria were traumatic SDH diagnosis with available data on presenting GCS score, pupillary reactivity, and discharge disposition. Patients with severe polytrauma or nonsurvivable head injury at presentation were excluded. Sensitivity, specificity, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) of GCS-P versus GCS scores for inpatient mortality prediction were evaluated across the entire cohort, as well as in subgroups based on age and traumatic brain injury (TBI) type (blunt vs penetrating). Calibration curves were plotted based on predicted probabilities and actual outcomes.



RESULTS: A total of 196,747 traumatic SDH patients met the study inclusion criteria. Sensitivity (0.707 vs 0.702), specificity (0.821 vs 0.823), and AUC (0.825 vs 0.814, p < 0.001) of GCS-P versus GCS scores for prediction of inpatient mortality were similar. Calibration curve analysis revealed that GCS scores slightly underestimated inpatient mortality risk, whereas GCS-P scores did not. In patients > 65 years of age with blunt TBI (51.9%, n = 102,148), both GCS-P and GCS scores underestimated inpatient mortality risk. In patients with penetrating TBI (2.4%, n = 4,710), the AUC of the GCS-P score was significantly higher (0.902 vs 0.851, p < 0.001). In this subgroup, both GCS-P and GCS scores underestimated inpatient mortality risk among patients with lower rates of observed mortality and overestimated risk among patients with higher rates of observed mortality. This effect was more pronounced in the GCS-P calibration curve.



CONCLUSIONS: The GCS-P score provides better short-term prognostication compared with the GCS score alone among traumatic SDH patients with penetrating TBI. The GCS-P score overestimates inpatient mortality risk among penetrating TBI patients with higher rates of observed mortality. For penetrating TBI patients, which comprised 2.4% of our SDH cohort, a low GCS-P score should not justify clinical nihilism or forgoing aggressive treatment.

Language: en