Koca TT, Topak D. J. Rehabil. Med. Clin. Commun. 2024; 7: e34748.

Abstract

Devastating earthquake disasters are experienced all over the world. On February 6, 2023, two major earthquakes with magnitudes of Mw 7.7 and 7.6, respectively, occurred centered in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey. It resulted in at least 50,783 deaths and more than 122,000 injuries according to official data. Defining the post-earthquake experiences and earthquake risk assessment well and identifying the deficiencies will guide the coordination, management, and planning of subsequent disasters. In this study, the rehabilitation approaches of earthquake victims with physical injuries in our rehabilitation center are emphasized and the situations that will be encountered in the immediate, intermediate, and long-term periods after the earthquake are summarized.


disability; disaster; earthquake; musculoskeletal injury; rehabilitation

