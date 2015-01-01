Abstract

Exposure to disasters and public health emergencies negatively affects mental health. Research documenting the psychosocial responses to these calamities in China increased dramatically after the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake. However, there is no comprehensive assessment of the available literature on China's mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) responses to these events. This scoping review systematically maps existing published research and grey literature sources regarding MHPSS to disasters and emergencies in China. We examined relevant literature in English and Chinese from six databases and official websites from Jan 1, 2000, to Aug 13, 2021, and included 77 full-text records in this review. The main types of interventions reported included a) stepped care intervention models, b) individual structured psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy, c) mental health education, d) psychological counselling, and e) government-based policy interventions. Most interventions were evaluated using quantitative methods that assessed the treatment of common mental disorders. The review found that rapid national mobilization, emphasis on resilience-strengthening interventions, and the widespread use of step-care models were essential components of reducing the adverse psychosocial effects of disasters. The review also identified remaining gaps, including a) a lack of integration of disaster-related services with the pre-existing health care system, b) inadequate supervision of MHPSS providers, and c) limited monitoring and evaluation of the services provided. These results show where additional research is needed in China to improve mental health services. It also provides a framework that other countries can adapt when developing and evaluating MHPSS policies and plans in response to disasters.

