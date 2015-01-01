Abstract

RATIONALE: Low-velocity penetrating head injury (PHI) is rare, comprising 0.2% to 0.4% of head traumas, but can be devastating and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. No previous case of very-low-velocity PHI due to self-inflicted stabbing with a gimlet has been reported.



PATIENT CONCERNS: A 62-year-old man was admitted to the hospital with bleeding head and abdominal wounds after stabbing his abdomen with a gimlet, and then hammering the same gimlet into his forehead and removing the gimlet himself.



DIAGNOSES: Upon examination at admission, stab wounds were present on the forehead and the right upper quadrant. Computed tomography (CT) of the head revealed a bone defect in the left frontal bone and showed the intracranial path of the gimlet surrounded by mild hemorrhage and pneumocephalus. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) confirmed a small amount of hemorrhage with pneumocephalus but no vascular injury.



INTERVENTIONS: Conservative treatment without surgery.



OUTCOMES: Follow-up MRI on hospital day 58 showed no abscess or traumatic intracranial aneurysm. The patient achieved full recovery of motor and mental functions with conservative treatment and was discharged on hospital day 69.



LESSONS: Very-low-velocity PHI might be successfully treated with conservative treatment.

