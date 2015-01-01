Abstract

BACKGROUND: Thailand recently decriminalized (de facto legalized) cannabis use and sales. However, nationally representative data are scarce with regard to cannabis use behaviors and its association with cannabis outlet density. The objectives of this study are: (1) to describe the prevalence of cannabis use behaviors and cannabis use disorder among the general adult population of Thailand; (2) to describe the extent that the density of cannabis outlets is associated with cannabis use behaviors, cannabis use disorder, and the amount of cannabis smoked per day.



METHODS: We conducted a community-based cross-sectional study in 11 provinces and the Bangkok Metropolitan Area. Participants were residents of sampled communities aged 20 years or older. We requested literate participants to self-administer the questionnaire and interviewed participants who could not read. We analyzed data using descriptive statistics with sampling weight adjustments and multivariate logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: The prevalence of current cannabis use was 15 percent. At a 400-m radius, participants who reported three cannabis outlets had 4.2 times higher odds of being current users than participants who reported no outlet (Adjusted OR = 4.82; 95% CI [3.04-7.63]). We found no association between outlet density and hazardous cannabis use or cannabis use disorder, nor association with the amount of cannabis use among cannabis smokers.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The patterns of association between outlet density and cannabis use behaviors were inconsistent. Furthermore, limitations regarding outlet density measurement and lack of temporality should be considered as caveats in the interpretation of the study findings.

Language: en