Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a relatively young combat sport. In contrast to classic boxing, MMA combines techniques of grappling and striking. However, characteristic long-term effects of MMA on the wrist are discussed controversially. Aim of this study was to elucidate characteristic degenerative changes of the wrist from MMA fighters in comparison to classic boxers.



METHODS: In this study, eleven professional MMA fighters and ten professional boxers with chronic wrist pain were examined and compared. Age, weight, number of fights and weekly hours of training were recorded. Wrist and hand of each fighter were examined using a 3T-MR scanner. Degenerations of the radial, central and ulnar column were analyzed according to Navarro's three-column theory and degenerative changes were categorized based on the classification of Fredericson.



RESULTS: There was no significant difference of age, weight and number of fights between MMA fighters and boxers (p > 0.15). However, MMA fighters practised significantly more hours per week (19.5 (MMA) vs. 8.5 (Boxing) hours/week, p < 0.001). No significant associations were found between different training times per Week in terms of degenerative changes of the wrist in Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing based on the three column theory. The comparison of degenerative changes in the columns between MMA and Boxing showed no significant differences. The MRI showed a significantly higher degeneration in the radial column compared to the central column among MMA fighters for ligaments (p = 0.01) and bones (p = 0.03).



CONCLUSION: Due to different fighting techniques, different physical traumas, including falls, pattern of degenerations of the wrist between MMA Fighters and boxers are different. MMA fighters suffer of a highly degenerative radial column and boxers suffer of a homogenous degeneration of all three columns.

