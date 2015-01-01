|
Citation
Chuemchit M, Linn N, Han CPP, Lynn Z, Chernkwanma S, Taneepanichskul N, Sirichokchatchawan W, Somrongthong R. PLoS One 2024; 19(5): e0300388.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
38701061
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Women migrant workers are vulnerable to discrimination and violence, which are significant public health problems. These situations may have been intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study aimed to investigate discrimination against women migrant workers in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic and its intersection with their experiences of violence and associated factors.
Language: en
Keywords
*COVID-19/epidemiology; *Transients and Migrants/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Adult; Cambodia/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data; Laos/epidemiology; Middle Aged; Myanmar/epidemiology; Pandemics; SARS-CoV-2; Surveys and Questionnaires; Thailand/epidemiology; Young Adult