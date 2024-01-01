Abstract

Prehospital and Disaster Medicine , First View , pp. 1

The authors regret that the wrong respiratory rate was listed in the abstract of the article when initially published. Instead, this should have been "The optimal thresholds for ED systolic was 121, pulse rate was 95, SI was 0.8, and respiratory rate was 21."



The article has been updated to reflect this change.

