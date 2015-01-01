|
Citation
|
Sloan AF, Kittleson AR, Torregrossa LJ, Feola B, Rossi-Goldthorpe R, Corlett PR, Sheffield JM. Schizophr. Bull. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38701234
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND HYPOTHESIS: Exposure to childhood maltreatment-a risk factor for psychosis is associated with paranoia-may impact one's beliefs about the world and how beliefs are updated. We hypothesized that increased exposure to childhood maltreatment is related to volatility-related belief updating, specifically higher expectations of volatility, and that these relationships are strongest for threat-related maltreatment. Additionally, we tested whether belief updating mediates the relationship between maltreatment and paranoia. STUDY DESIGN: Belief updating was measured in 75 patients with schizophrenia-spectrum disorders and 76 nonpsychiatric controls using a 3-option probabilistic reversal learning (3PRL) task. A Hierarchical Gaussian Filter (HGF) was used to estimate computational parameters of belief updating, including prior expectations of volatility (μ03). The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) was used to assess cumulative maltreatment, threat, and deprivation exposure. Paranoia was measured using the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) and the revised Green et al. Paranoid Thoughts Scale (R-GPTS).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
computational modeling; decision-making; deprivation; threat; volatility