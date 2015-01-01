Abstract

The NOD-like receptor pyrin domain-containing protein 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome has been associated with worse outcomes from severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). The NLRP3 inflammasome is also strongly associated with other pro-inflammatory conditions, such as obesity. Little is known about the potential effect of mild TBI (mTBI) on the NLRP3 inflammasome and the extent to which modifying factors, such as obesity, may augment the inflammatory response to mTBI. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the association of NLRP3 inflammasome proteins with obese body mass index (BMI ≥ 30) within 24 h of mTBI after presenting to a level 1 trauma center emergency department. This is a secondary analysis of prospectively enrolled patients with mTBI who presented to the emergency department of one U.S. Level 1 trauma center from 2013 to 2018 (n = 243). A series of regression models were built to evaluate the association of NLRP3 proteins obtained from blood plasma within 24 h of injury and BMI as well as the potential interaction effect of higher BMI with NLRP3 proteins (n = 243). A logistic regression model revealed a significant association between IL-18 (p < 0.001) in mTBI patients with obese BMI compared to mTBI patients with non-obese BMI (< 30). Moderation analyses revealed statistically significant interaction effects between apoptotic speck-like protein (ASC), caspase-1, IL-18, IL-1β and obese BMI which worsened symptom burden, quality of life, and physical function at 2 weeks and 6 months post-injury. Higher acute concentrations of IL-1β in the overall cohort predicted higher symptoms at 6-months and worse physical function at 2-weeks and 6-months. Higher acute concentrations of IL-18 in the overall cohort predicted worse physical function at 6-months. In this single center mTBI cohort, obese BMI interacted with higher acute concentrations of NLRP3 inflammasome proteins and worsened short- and long-term clinical outcomes.

