Citation
Rodríguez MN, Colgan DD, Leyde S, Pike K, Merrill JO, Price CJ. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2024; 19(1): e25.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38702783
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is little study of lifetime trauma exposure among individuals engaged in medication treatment for opioid use disorder (MOUD). A multisite study provided the opportunity to examine the prevalence of lifetime trauma and differences by gender, PTSD status, and chronic pain.
Language: en
Keywords
*Chronic Pain/drug therapy/epidemiology; *Opioid-Related Disorders/drug therapy/epidemiology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology/drug therapy; Adult; Chronic pain; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Gender differences; Humans; Male; Medication treatment; Middle Aged; Opioid use disorder; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Psychological Trauma/epidemiology; Sex Factors; Trauma