|
Citation
|
Kohlbeck SA, Schramm AT, Monroe T, Kant J, Mcleod E, deRoon-Cassini TA, Hargarten SW. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38700425
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Fatality review is a public health approach designed to inform efforts to prevent fatalities of a certain kind (e.g., suicide, homicide) or in a specific setting or population (e.g., hospitals, youth). Despite extensive literature on fatality review generally, the literature on suicide review teams specifically is scant. The aim of this paper is to: describe the implementation of a local adult suicide review commission, detail examples of initial outcomes and recommendations developed by the commission, and provide recommendations and/or best practices for how to develop and implement an adult suicide review team.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fatality review; haddon's matrix; suicide review