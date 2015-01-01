Abstract

BACKGROUND: Police work, known for its high stress, exhibits elevated depression rates.



OBJECTIVE: This study explores stress and depression in male officers, examining personality traits, coping strategies, family, and social support. Aligned with the diathesis-stress hypothesis and job demands-resources model, it aims to illuminate these factors in policing.



METHODS: Two hundred and sixty-four male police officers from Yunlin, Taiwan were enrolled in this study. Structured measurements of stress level, depression symptoms, personality traits, family functioning, and social support were made. We used multiple regression analysis to assess predictors of stress level and depression and identified coping strategies used by the police officers.



RESULTS: Of the 264 male police officers, 36.4% had clinically significant depression. Occupational stress was mostly related to organizational factors. Multivariate regression analyses showed that age, personality traits, officer's rank, and period of education obtained could predict police officers' occupational stress. Personality traits, social support, occupational stress, and period of education obtained could predict depression. The most frequently used coping strategies were drinking and smoking.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of our study support the diathesis-stress hypothesis and the job demands-resources model. Enhancing male police officers' mental well-being requires addressing key factors like social support and occupational stress. Strategic measures, such as mental health education, destigmatization, counseling, and community-building, are vital. Policymakers should collaborate with mental health professionals for tailored interventions, fostering a healthier work environment.

