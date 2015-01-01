Abstract

BACKGROUND: Playing guitar involves several physical demands, most inclusive of which are long hours of practice, which can make musculoskeletal symptoms common. OBJETIVE: To determine the epidemiology of neuromuscular injuries in guitar players residing in Portugal and risk factors.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 105 guitar players, being 103 (98.10%) men, aged between 30-75 years (29,83±10,23). The measurement instrument used was a digital survey, shared by email, on social networks and in person.



RESULTS: Fifty-six (53.30%) guitar players had injuries throughout their musical practice, totaling 132 injuries, 13 (12.40%) guitar players were injured at the time of assessment and 31 (29.5%) guitar players had injuries in the last 12 months, totaling 63 injuries. The value of injury proportion was 0.29 (CI 95% : 0.14-0.44) and the injury rate was 0.42 injuries per 1,000 hours of music practice. The most common types of injury were: tendinopathy (22; 34.92%) and low back pain (9; 14.29%). The most affected anatomical sites were: wrist (18; 28.57%) and lumbar spine (10; 15.87%). Repetitive movement was the injury mechanism most mentioned by guitar players (24; 35.29%) followed by maintaining postures for a prolonged period of time (15; 22.06%). Guitar players who did not warm up before practicing were 0.33 (CI: 0.13-0.79; p = 0.013) more likely to have an injury.



CONCLUSIONS: There was a high percentage of injuries in guitar players and failure to warm up was a risk factor for the development of injuries. This type of study can help in creating injury prevention strategies in this type of population.

Language: en