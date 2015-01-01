Abstract

BACKGROUND: Work itself and occupational health and safety (OHS) have evolved through industrial revolutions and will also continue to evolve in the future.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this qualitative literature review was to examine how the scientific discussion on new and emerging risks (NERs) related to OHS has evolved in recent decades in developed and newly industrialized countries.



METHODS: A search of the Scopus database yielded 34 articles published before 2000 and from 2020 onwards.



RESULTS: A review of the articles identified NERs themes related to changes in work patterns, changing workforce and growth in some sectors, climate change, new materials or increased use of materials, new technology and technological development, and viruses. In both article collection periods, possible adverse OHS effects discussed included musculoskeletal disorders, exposure to toxic agents, chemical compounds and hazardous materials, increased stress, increased likelihood of errors and accidents, psychosocial problems, mental fatigue, and increases in work-related illnesses and accidents.



CONCLUSIONS: The articles published during both periods discussed similar themes. The main differences were regarding specific time-related cases, such as climate change and COVID-19. Based on the findings of this review, points to consider in OHS management and future studies are discussed.

Language: en