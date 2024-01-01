Abstract

A study was conducted to analyze the factors affecting violation behavior among road users in Thailand and Japan in order to determine appropriate policies and recommendations. The study used the theory of planned behavior (TPB) to evaluate road user behavior and attitude. Questionnaires were distributed in Bangkok, Thailand and Sapporo, resulting in 477 valid responses in Thailand and 201 in Japan. The data was analyzed using structural equation modeling (SEM).



RESULTS showed that notice failure and bicycle stunt were the most impactful factors for the bicycle model in Japan, while instrumental attitude and conformity tendency were significant for the pedestrian model. In Thailand, traffic errors and motorcycle stunts were the most impactful factors for the motorcycle model, while instrumental attitude, descriptive norm, and conformity tendency were significant for the pedestrian model. The study suggests promoting awareness of violation and accidents, teaching proper motorcycle riding techniques, and creating safe environments to prevent accidents. It also recommends cultivating consciousness in individuals behavior and emphasizing the importance of traffic rules to parents and companions.

