|
Citation
|
Katanararoj N, Choocharukul K, Kunihiro K. IATSS Res. 2024; 48(1): 55-67.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A study was conducted to analyze the factors affecting violation behavior among road users in Thailand and Japan in order to determine appropriate policies and recommendations. The study used the theory of planned behavior (TPB) to evaluate road user behavior and attitude. Questionnaires were distributed in Bangkok, Thailand and Sapporo, resulting in 477 valid responses in Thailand and 201 in Japan. The data was analyzed using structural equation modeling (SEM).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cyclist; Motorcyclist; Pedestrian; Road traffic violation; Violation behavior; Vulnerable road users