Abstract

The Safe System approach is a commonly adopted approach internationally to address road traffic injuries. Existing research has identified that the approach has multiple descriptions, and there have been noted difficulties associated with implementation. Practitioners have an important role in rolling out road safety interventions, and thus are a key point for translating Safe System into practice. However, there has been limited investigation of how practitioners view and understand Safe System. Of particular importance is practitioners' interpretation of Safe System's purpose and the facilitators and barriers to application. Four hundred and sixty-nine respondents completed an online survey which investigated perceptions regarding Safe System's purpose. The results highlight that practitioners view Safe System as being multidimensional, with a range of ideas about what the overall purpose is. Safe System was perceived as both visionary and practical, with the majority of respondents reporting that it defines a broad outcome for road safety and provides direction on how to respond to road traffic injury. Additionally, two thirds of respondents identified that they applied Safe System to the last project or program they worked on and were broadly supportive of the approach. However, multiple impediments to application were identified, with these barriers effected by the practitioners' demographics, role and organisation. For practitioners, Safe System represents a complex approach that aims to reduce injury and deaths, however, effective application can only occur when barriers are reduced.

Language: en