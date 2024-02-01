Abstract

Introduction-Motorized Two-Wheeler (MTW) is a convenient and affordable mode of transportation despite being highly vulnerable to rollover crashes. The possible fact may be that MTW is a single-track vehicle and thus lack longitudinal stability, particularly on horizontal curves (HC). This stability depends on external factors such as curve geometrics and contact surface properties. Therefore, this research aims to identify the impact of pavement surface conditions and roadway geometrics on MTW run-off road crashes on HC.



METHOD-To consider the temporal effect of pavement surface conditions, this study analyzed different combinations of light and surface moisture conditions for pre- and post-pavement surfacing conditions. Thus, Generalized Estimating Equation (GEE) linked with the log function was used to account for repeated observations. Sample data were collected bi-annually from 76 HC for two years of pre- and post-resurfacing. Pavement surface condition parameter includes skid resistance, rut depth, and international roughness index (IRI). However, to restrain the impact of pavement surface conditions, a separate analysis was carried out to investigate the impact of geometrical design attributes.



RESULTS-The analysis concluded that surface moisture condition, light condition, rut depth, and their interactions with AADT were found significant for pre-resurfacing. For post-resurfacing, surface moisture condition, and light condition, IRI and its interaction with AADT were found significant. Similarly, roadway geometrics such as curve radius and their interaction with the presence of sight distance, public activity centre and cross-slope were found significant.



CONCLUSION-Overall, the study insights and confirms how and to what extent pavement surface properties and geometric attributes impact the subject crashes. The results will enhance the understanding of roadway architecture and may help highway designers to implement, either at the intervention or treatment level, to improve safety and comfort.

Language: en