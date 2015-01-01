Abstract

Despite the implementation of legal countermeasures, distracted driving remains a prevalent concern for road safety. This systematic review (following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines) summarised the literature on the impact of interventions targeting attitudes/intentions towards, and self-reported engagement in, distracted driving. Studies were eligible for this review if they examined self-reported behaviour/attitudes/intentions pertaining to distracted driving at baseline and post-intervention. Databases searched included PubMed, ProQuest, Scopus, and TRID. The review identified 19 articles/interventions, which were categorised into three intervention types. First, all program-based interventions (n = 6) reduced engagement in distracted driving. However, there were notable limitations to these studies, including a lack of control groups and difficulties implementing this intervention in a real-world setting. Second, active interventions (n = 9) were commonly utilised, yet a number of studies did not find any improvements in outcomes. Finally, four studies used a message-based intervention, with three studies reporting reduced intention and/or engagement in distracted driving. There is opportunity for message-based interventions to be communicated effortlessly online and target high-risk driving populations. However, further research is necessary to address limitations highlighted in the review, including follow-up testing and control groups. Implications are discussed with particular emphasis on areas where further research is needed.

