Simon MH, Ujjal MUR, Botman M, van Hövell Tot Westerflier C, Ahmed MS, Vries AM. Burns 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.burns.2024.03.030

38704315

INTRODUCTION: Burn injuries pose a significant public health challenge, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). In Bangladesh, burn injuries are prevalent and often result in severe disability or death. However, knowledge regarding the causes of burn injuries, acute burn management, and barriers to seeking burn care in the riverine areas of northern Bangladesh is limited.

METHODS: We conducted a questionnaire-based study in eight subunits and five selected districts in northern Bangladesh to determine the prevalence, causes, and management of burn injuries in these areas. A total of 210 individuals from different households were interviewed, which represented a population of 1020 persons.

RESULTS: Among the respondents, 55% reported that at least one member of their household suffered from a burn injury in the past. The most common causes of burn injuries were open fire (41%) and hot fluids (30%). More than 40% of burns were not rinsed with water directly after sustaining the injury. Additionally, almost 30% of respondents did not seek medical care immediately after the injury, with financial constraints being the most commonly cited reason.

DISCUSSION: We found a low rate of adequate cooling and seeking medical care. The need for basic knowledge on prevention and treatment of burn injuries and improved access to affordable health care services in the region is high.


Bangladesh; Burn injuries; Burns; Rural areas

