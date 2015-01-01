Abstract

A 15-year-old male was attacked by a large white shark while surfing. CT examination revealed an above-knee amputation of the right lower extremity with stripping of soft tissues from the groin distally. 3-dimensional volume rendering did not show any fragments of shark teeth but did reveal linear gouges, areas of shaving of cortical bone and an inverted 'V'-shaped defect at the distal margin of the femoral shaft. At autopsy these injuries were confirmed in addition to areas with fine parallel cross-striations matching the marginal serrations of the teeth of a white shark. Thus, while post mortem CT with 3-dimensional reconstruction at high resolution can show the nature and number of the bony injuries following shark attack, it is complimented by pathological examination which may find fine parallel grooves from teeth serrations. Post mortem 3-dimensional volume rendering may also help to find or exclude fragments of teeth, and silicone casting may provide a permanent record of bone lesions.

Language: en