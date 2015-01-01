SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Byard RW. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12024-024-00824-5

38703261

The well-established epidemiological and neuropathological differences between infants who die alone compared to those in shared sleeping environments indicate that these cohorts have differences. Risk factors in both situations depend on both exogenous and endogenous factors. Although parental consumption of alcohol continues to be cited as a risk factor for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) it is difficult to understand how a substance which impairs parental consciousness rather than infant arousal could contribute to SIDS. Surely a more logical mechanism to explain these deaths would be suffocation by a sedated adult rather than evoking predisposing factors for SIDS.


Language: en

Alcohol; Cosleeping; Overlaying; SIDS; Sudden infant death syndrome; Suffocation

