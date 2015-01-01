Abstract

BACKGROUND: With a sustained increase in the proportion of elderly trauma patients, geriatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a significant source of morbidity, mortality and resource utilization. The aim of our study was to assess the predictors of mortality in geriatric TBI patients who underwent craniotomy.



METHODS: We performed a 4-year analysis of ACS-TQIP database (2016-2019) and included all geriatric trauma patients (≥65y) with isolated severe TBI who underwent craniotomy. We calculated 11- point modified frailty index (mFI) for patients. Our primary and secondary outcomes were mortality and unfavorable outcome, respectively. Multivariate regression analysis was performed to identify the predictors of outcomes. Patients with mFI ≥ 0.25 were defined as Frail, whereas patient with mFI of 0.08 or higher (<0.25) were identified as pre-frail; Non-frail patients were identified as mFI of <0.08.



RESULTS: We analyzed data from 20,303 patients. The mortality rate was 17.7 % (3,587 patients). Having ≥ 2 concomitant types of intra-cranial hemorrhage (OR = 2.251, p < 0.001), and pre-hospital anticoagulant use (OR = 1.306, p < 0.001) increased the risks of mortality. Frailty, as a continuous variable, was not considered as a risk factor for mortality (p = 0.058) but after categorization, it was shown that compared to non-frails, patients with pre-frailty (OR = 1.946, p = 0.011) and frailty (OR = 1.786, p = 0.026) had increased risks of mortality. Higher mFI (OR = 4.841), age (OR = 1.034), ISS (OR = 1.052), having ≥ 2 concomitant types of intra-cranial hemorrhage (OR = 1.758), and use of anticoagulants (OR = 1.117) were significant risk factors for unfavorable outcomes (p < 0.001, for all).



CONCLUSIONS: Having more than two types of intra-cranial hemorrhage and pre-hospital anticoagulant use were significant risk factors for mortality. The study's findings also suggest that frailty may not be a sufficient predictor of mortality after craniotomy in geriatric patients with TBI. However, frailty still affects the discharge disposition and favorable outcome. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III retrospective study.

