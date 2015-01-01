Abstract

This article addresses the implications of ´Understanding the process of Taoistic-informed mindfulness from a Meadian perspective´, a work by von Fircks (2023) published in this journal, which represents a vindication of the historic, philosophic, and subjective dimensions of research in psychology. From my perspective as an indigenous researcher, I share my own experience of how deceitful distinctions between more or less scientific research topics are fostered by the omission of those dimensions. I also introduce the indigenous understanding of well-being to emphasize the relational nature of this phenomenon and similarities with some conclusions arising from the autoethnographic approach of the author. Moreover, the trivialization of well-being and epistemic violence toward the indigenous corpus of knowledge are signaled as consequences of reductionism in psychological research and the pursuit of scientific status. In this vein, the lack of a critical perspective in psychology is considered functional to the order in which possibilities for well-being are seriously constrained.

