Fang L, Tong Y, Li M, Wang C, Li Y, Yuan M, Zhang X, Wang G, Wang J, Su P. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jad.2024.05.005

38703913

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health concern, and anxiety is a prevalent developmental challenge in adolescents closely linked to suicidal behavior. This study aimed to assess the association between anxiety in adolescents and subsequent risk of suicidal behavior through a meta-analysis, offering crucial insights for suicide prevention.

METHODS: Six bibliographic databases were comprehensively searched to clarify the association between adolescents anxiety and subsequent risk of suicidal behavior. We used a fixed-effects model to determine the total pooled effect size estimate and reported odds ratios and the corresponding 95 % confidence intervals. Subgroup analysis, sensitivity analysis and publication bias analysis were conducted with Stata version 15.1.

RESULTS: The findings revealed a significant association between anxiety in adolescents and subsequent suicidal behavior (OR = 2.33, 95 % CI [2.00, 2.71]). Subgroup analyses indicated differences in mean effect size estimates based on clinical diagnoses and self-reported measures used to assess anxiety. The correlation strength between adolescent anxiety and subsequent suicidal behavior increased with a longer follow-up period. Furthermore, adolescents anxiety was associated with increased risk of subsequent suicidal ideation (OR = 1.97, 95 % CI [1.72, 2.25]) and attempts (OR = 3.56, 95 % CI [2.49, 5.07]). Finally, boys (OR = 2.41, 95 % CI [1.67, 3.47]) with anxiety had a greater risk of subsequent suicidal behavior than girls (OR = 2.02, 95 % CI [1.47, 2.78]).

CONCLUSION: This study revealed that adolescents anxiety increases the risk of suicidal behavior, including suicidal ideation and attempts. Consequently, there is a critical need for timely interventions tailored to adolescents with anxiety to prevent future instances of suicide.


Anxiety; Meta-analysis; Suicidal behavior; Suicide attempt; Systematic review

