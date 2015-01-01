Abstract

Burns affect 11 million people worldwide annually. Electrical burns are renowned for inflicting extensive harm and long-term consequences that can lead to severe illnesses and fatalities. People in both occupational and non-occupational settings may be exposed to electrical burns, leading to functional or anatomical consequences. We identified sociodemographic features related to electrical burns in both settings. A cross sectional design, using an open dataset of electrical shock injuries occurred in Colombia during 2010-2021 period, was carried out. Sociodemographic features of people injured in occupational and non-occupational settings were described in counts (%), incidence per 100.000 people (I0;95% CI). To identify related factors (age-sex adjusted) with injuries in occupational and non-occupational settings, we applied a Binary Logistic Regression. Over the 12-year period, there were 1.274 electrical burns (I0: 2.47;2.34-2.61), 287 in the occupational setting (I0: 1.35;1.20-1.51) and 987 in the non-occupational setting (I0: 3.25;3.05-3.46). Age median was 31 years, most cases distributed in middle adulthood (52.8%), males (88.1%), high school/technician (42.8%), urban location (73.7%), weekdays (95.3%), and daytime hours (85.5%). Factors related to electrical burns in the occupational setting were males, middle adulthood, high school/technician, Thursday, and daytime hours. Otherwise, factors related to electrical burns in the non-occupational setting were early childhood, primary school, urban location, and weekends. Both settings pose a risk of injuries to individuals. We have identified sociodemographic factors related to these injuries in both occupational and non-occupational settings, which could aid in preventing damages and long-term complications, especially among vulnerable subgroups such as determined above.

Language: en