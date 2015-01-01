Abstract

It is critical to explore intervenable environmental factors in suicide mortality. Based on 30,688 suicide cases obtained from the Mortality Surveillance System of the Jiangsu Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, we utilized a case-crossover design, and found that the OR of suicide deaths increased by a maximum of 0.71 % (95 % CI: 0.09 %, 1.32 %), 0.68 % (95 % CI: 0.12 %, 1.25 %), 0.77 % (95 % CI: 0.19 %, 1.37 %), 2.95 % (95 % CI: 1.62 %, 4.29 %), 4.18 % (95 % CI: 1.55 %, 6.88 %), and 0.93 % (95 % CI: 0.10 %, 1.77 %), respectively, for per 10 μg/m(3) increase in the particulate matter (PM) with diameters ≤ 2.5 µm (PM(2.5)), PM with diameters ≤ 10 µm (PM(10)), ozone (O(3)), nitrogen dioxide (NO(2)), sulfur dioxide (SO(2)), and per 0.1 mg/m(3) increase in carbon monoxide (CO) concentrations with the conditional logistic regression analysis. People living in county-level cities were more susceptible. Particularly, a significant positive association was found between air pollutant mixture exposure and suicide deaths (OR=1.04,95 % CI: 1.01, 1.06). The excess fraction of suicide deaths due to air pollution reached a maximum of 8.07 %. In conclusion, we found associations between individual and mixed ambient air pollutants and suicide deaths, informing the development of integrated air pollution management and targeted measures for suicide prevention and intervention. ENVIRONMENTAL IMPLICATION: As a major contributor to the global burden of disease, air pollution was confirmed by accumulating studies to have adverse impact on mental health, and potentially lead to suicide deaths. However, systematic studies on the association between air pollution and suicide mortality are lacking. We explored the associations of multiple air pollutants and pollution mixtures with suicide deaths and assessed excess suicide mortality due to air pollution, emphasizing the importance of air pollution control on suicide prevention. Our study provides evidence to support mechanistic studies on the association between air pollution and suicide, and informs comprehensive air pollution management.

