Yardley HL, McTiernan EF, Lemanek KL. J. Pediatr. Adolesc. Gynecol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38703944
STUDY OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a leading cause of death for adolescents. Medical professionals are increasingly being asked to screen for depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation with little training. The purpose of this paper is to review factors related to suicidal thoughts and actions, assessment of symptoms, and initial suggestions for treatment for medical providers.
Language: en
adolescents; depression; screening; suicidality; treatment