Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a leading cause of death for adolescents. Medical professionals are increasingly being asked to screen for depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation with little training. The purpose of this paper is to review factors related to suicidal thoughts and actions, assessment of symptoms, and initial suggestions for treatment for medical providers.



METHODS: A literature review of risk and resilience factors, assessment measures, and treatment options for depression and suicidal ideation and behavior in adolescent females was conducted.



RESULTS: Given the higher risk of suicidal thoughts and depressive symptoms in adolescent females, accurate and thorough assessment of symptoms is recommended.



CONCLUSION: Medical providers should be aware of symptoms related to depression and suicidal ideation in order to provide more effective assessments. Recommendations for brief assessment measures that can be used in the clinic and possible first line treatments are provided.

Language: en