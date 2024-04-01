Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stress is highly prevalent among adolescents and might lead to maladaptive coping.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study assessed the prevalence of stress and determined the types of coping strategies used by adolescents; and identified the predictors of stress levels among this cohort. The study recruited 1344 participants, aged 14 to 18 years, in schools. The study used the DASS-42 and the Brief COPE Inventory Scale for data collection. The findings of this study showed that more than two-thirds of adolescents suffer from stress, and moderate, severe, and extremely severe were 22.8%, 43.0%, and 16.8%, respectively. The most used coping behaviors among these adolescents were religious factors, with a Mean ± SD of (Mean 6.28 ± 1.16), followed by instrumental support (Mean 6.17 ± 1.18). The stress level has a significant negative correlation at (p < 0.001) with active coping (r = -0.183**), self-distraction (r = -0.190**), acceptance (r = -0.140**) and religion (r = -0.097**; P < 0.001). Binary logistic regression analyses revealed that the whole model had R2 (0.232); p < 0.005 and shows that those aged 15 had an odd of 0.272 to develop stress more than those at 18. Fathers' and mothers' education levels strongly influenced adolescents' stress levels. Those with an income between <500 and 500-750 Jordanian Dinars had an odds ratio of 5.241 and 3.514 of developing stress, respectively, compared to their counterparts.



APPLICATION TO PRACTICE: This study highlights the significance of developing health intervention programs and counseling services for managing adolescents' psychological well-being and provides valuable insights for policymakers on addressing mental health issues.

