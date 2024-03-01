|
Stocco CS, Zubiolo TFM, Beltrame MHA, Dell'Agnolo CM. J. Pediatr. (SBP) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Sociedade Brasileira de Pediatria)
38703786
OBJECTIVE: Child sexual violence is a multidimensional problem of many contemporary societies, affecting people of all sexes, social stratum and age groups. Offenses involving children and adolescents are more serious, given their total or partial dependence on parents and caregivers. Information on child sexual violence in Brazil is found in raw form and without detail. The objective was to compare the information with social and economic data in the state of Paraná.
Language: en
Abuse notification; Child abuse; Child abuse, sexual; Public health surveillance; Sex offenses