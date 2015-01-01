Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the clinico-pathological determinants of suicidal thoughts and behavior in patients with post-stroke depression (PSD) in a teaching hospital in south-west Nigeria.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study was carried out in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and it involved 89 consecutively selected outpatients with post-stroke depression (diagnosed using the depression module of Mini International Neuropsychiatric Inventory). Socio-demographic and clinical factors questionnaire, Mini-Mental State Examination, National Institute of Health Stroke Scale, and Beck Scale of Suicidal Ideation (BSSI) were administered to the participants. BSSI total score was used as a measure of suicidal thoughts. Ethical approval was obtained from the ethics and research committee of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.



RESULT: Time since stroke (the time since onset of the most recent stroke) had a significant negative correlation with suicidal thoughts (r = -0.263, p = 0.013). In the same vein, the probability of attempting suicide significantly reduces with time since stroke, Odds Ratio = 0.925, p = 0.047.



CONCLUSION: Suicidal thoughts and behavior occur early in patients with post-stroke depression. The identification of shorter time since stroke as a correlate of suicidal thoughts and behavior among this patient population underscores the need for performing early assessment and prompt intervention for the at-risk individuals.

