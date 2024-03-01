Abstract

Medicine is a team sport, and as anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, and anesthesia assistants, we work with multiple specialties. While we need to know a lot of information about surgical procedures, our medical and surgical colleagues also need to know about anesthesia. This is especially true in sports medicine given the transition to outpatient procedures. Clinics in Sports Medicine was fortunate to have commissioned an issue on orthopedic anesthesia, and we are now bringing this outstanding issue to the anesthesia community...

