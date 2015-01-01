SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oboňa J, Fogašová K, Krišovský P, Mlynárová L, Sikora B, Hromada M. Annals of parasitology 2023; 70: e0.

(Copyright © 2023)

10.17420/ap7001.516

38705576

The first bite by deer ked Lipoptena cervi (Linnaeus, 1758) on humans has been reported from Slovakia. The host was bitten on the head and neck. Pain and itching appeared immediately after the bite. The skin lesion persisted for several weeks. Although the first documented case of human stings is published here, bites may have occurred in the past, albeit rarely.


*Bites and Stings/complications; Animals; Bites, Human; Deer/parasitology; Humans; Male; Slovakia/epidemiology

