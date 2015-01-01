|
Citation
Oboňa J, Fogašová K, Krišovský P, Mlynárová L, Sikora B, Hromada M. Annals of parasitology 2023; 70: e0.
PMID
38705576
Abstract
The first bite by deer ked Lipoptena cervi (Linnaeus, 1758) on humans has been reported from Slovakia. The host was bitten on the head and neck. Pain and itching appeared immediately after the bite. The skin lesion persisted for several weeks. Although the first documented case of human stings is published here, bites may have occurred in the past, albeit rarely.
Keywords
*Bites and Stings/complications; Animals; Bites, Human; Deer/parasitology; Humans; Male; Slovakia/epidemiology