Abstract

METHODS: The systematic review and meta-analysis included 17 research articles from 1994 to 2022.



RESULTS were summarized by developmental periods.



RESULTS: Attachment insecurity was associated with CU traits across development (r = .17). This association was marginally stronger for high-risk samples (e.g., clinical, justice) and for continuous attachment measures versus coding schemes. From early to middle childhood, attachment disorganization was associated with CU traits (r = .17). IMPLICATIONS: Research on attachment and CU traits in childhood is still in its infancy. Changes in attachment measures from childhood to adolescence make developmental comparisons difficult.



RESULTS suggest attachment as a potential developmental mechanism for youth with CU traits, however, the area requires more research.

Language: en