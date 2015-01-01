|
Citation
|
Simard P, Turcotte S, Vallée C, Lamontagne ME. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38704843
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: People who sustain a traumatic brain injury (TBI) may have to live with permanent sequelae such as mental health problems, cognitive impairments, and poor social participation. The strengths-based approach (SBA) of case management has a number of positive impacts such as greater community integration but it has never been implemented for persons with TBI. To support its successful implementation with this population, it is essential to gain understanding of how the key components of the intervention are perceived within the organization applying the approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brain injuries; Community integration; Implementation studies; strengths-based approach; Traumatic brain injury