Abstract

INTRODUCTION: People who sustain a traumatic brain injury (TBI) may have to live with permanent sequelae such as mental health problems, cognitive impairments, and poor social participation. The strengths-based approach (SBA) of case management has a number of positive impacts such as greater community integration but it has never been implemented for persons with TBI. To support its successful implementation with this population, it is essential to gain understanding of how the key components of the intervention are perceived within the organization applying the approach.



OBJECTIVES: Documenting the barriers and facilitators in the implementation of the SBA as perceived by potential adopters.



METHODS: A qualitative pre-implementation study was conducted using semi-structured interviews with community workers and managers of the community organization where the SBA is to be implemented. Data were analyzed using a deductive approach based on the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR).



RESULTS: The major barriers are associated with the intervention (e.g. adaptability of the intervention) and the external context (e.g. the impact of the pandemic). Perceived facilitators are mainly associated with the internal context (e.g. compatibility with current values).



CONCLUSION: The barriers and facilitators identified will inform the research team's actions to maximize the likelihood of successful implementation.

Language: en